Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Capt. Lucas Bourgeois, an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter pilot assigned to the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a preflight check during an aerial gunnery exercise over Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Hawai’i, Hawai’i, August 5, 2025. Aerial gunnery includes live-fire exercises designed to validate aircraft weapon systems and evaluate aviator proficiency. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 20:12
    Photo ID: 9260366
    VIRIN: 250805-A-XD912-1066
    Resolution: 6484x4323
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise
    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download