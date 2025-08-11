25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise

An AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter assigned to the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, flies during an aerial gunnery exercise over Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Hawai’i, Hawai’i, August 4, 2025. Aerial gunnery includes live-fire exercises designed to validate aircraft weapon systems and evaluate aviator proficiency. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 20:12
|Photo ID:
|9260361
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-XD912-1354
|Resolution:
|4983x3322
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
