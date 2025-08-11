25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter assigned to the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, flies during an aerial gunnery exercise over Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Hawai’i, Hawai’i, August 5, 2025. Aerial gunnery includes live-fire exercises designed to validate aircraft weapon systems and evaluate aviator proficiency. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)