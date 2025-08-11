U.S. Coast Guard, partners conduct annual SAR exercise in Pohnpei, FSM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard and partners in Pohnpei State, Federated States of Micronesia, conduct the Federated States of Micronesia Search and Rescue (SAR) Exercise 2025 on July 29, 2025, demonstrating the value of recent enhancements in regional SAR capabilities and coordination. The exercise, held from July 28 to August 1 in Pohnpei, involved comprehensive seminars, functional drills, and underway activities designed to strengthen SAR response across the region and save lives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden)