U.S. Coast Guard, FSM partners strengthen maritime safety through successful SAR exercise

The U.S. Coast Guard and partners in Pohnpei State, Federated States of Micronesia, conduct the Federated States of Micronesia Search and Rescue (SAR) Exercise 2025 on July 31, 2025, demonstrating the value of recent enhancements in regional SAR capabilities and coordination. The exercise, held from July 28 to August 1 in Pohnpei, involved comprehensive seminars, functional drills, and underway activities designed to strengthen SAR response across the region and save lives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin)

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard and partners in Pohnpei State, Federated States of Micronesia, successfully concluded the Federated States of Micronesia Search and Rescue (SAR) Exercise 2025 on August 1, demonstrating the value of recent enhancements in regional SAR capabilities and coordination.



The exercise, held from July 28 to August 1 in Pohnpei, involved comprehensive seminars, functional drills, and underway activities designed to strengthen SAR response across the region and save lives.



"Participating in the SAR exercise in Pohnpei was both fun and deeply rewarding. Sharing my experiences handling search and rescue operations from Guam with our FSM partners strengthened our bonds, and the on-water drills highlighted how our combined skills can save lives in the Pacific," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden, a coxswain at Station Apra Harbor.



Key components of the training included SAR system fundamentals, alerting procedures, communications, alongside a tabletop exercise and hands-on underway activities with the FSM National Police Maritime Wing aboard the Guardian-class patrol boats provided by Australia under the Pacific Maritime Security Program, the FSS Bethwel Henry and the FSS Tosiwo Nakayama.



Participants included the FSM National Police Maritime Wing and support from the deployed U.S. Coast Guard team which included members specializing in search and rescue from the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center and Station Apra Harbor, both in Guam.



"The successful conclusion of this SAR exercise in Pohnpei illustrates the direct impact of our engagement efforts. The communication was excellent. It's gratifying to see our partners use the training and coordination skills effectively in real-world scenarios," said Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, maritime advisor at Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.



· On Aug. 17, 2024, six fishermen were rescued after their 22-foot fiberglass vessel's engine failed approximately 30 miles north of Satawal Atoll in the Caroline Islands. The group activated a personal locator beacon (PLB), which alerted authorities and narrowed the search area. Despite challenging conditions including low visibility and thunderstorms, the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew, along with good Samaritans aboard a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel, located and rescued the fishermen, who were in good health. The disabled vessel was towed safely to Satawal Atoll.



· On Jan. 24, the Pohnpei Division of Fire and Emergency Services, leveraging skills honed during prior SAR exercises, effectively coordinated with the FSM National Police (Maritime Wing) and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam to respond to a local maritime distress case, showcasing enhanced readiness and response capabilities.



These efforts build upon previous U.S. Coast Guard Mobile Training Teams focusing on small boat operations and maritime boarding techniques, and annual SAR exercises in FSM conducted with partners from the FSM Maritime Wing, Fire and Rescue services, and Pohnpei Department of Public Safety in Pohnpei, and the Chuuk Department of Public Safety in Weno and Udot, the Chuuk Disaster Emergency Operations Center, the Chuuk Fire Division, and the Weno Municipal Police in Weno in April 2024.



The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam oversees a vast area of responsibility spanning 1.9 million square nautical miles. Under the Compact of Free Association (COFA) agreements, the U.S. Coast Guard holds primary responsibility for search and rescue operations in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau outside their territorial seas.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania to include search and rescue. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and nearly 300 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.