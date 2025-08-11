Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, partners conduct annual SAR exercise in Pohnpei, FSM [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard, partners conduct annual SAR exercise in Pohnpei, FSM

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Derek Wallin 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The U.S. Coast Guard and partners in Pohnpei State, Federated States of Micronesia, conduct the Federated States of Micronesia Search and Rescue (SAR) Exercise 2025 on July 31, 2025, demonstrating the value of recent enhancements in regional SAR capabilities and coordination. The exercise, held from July 28 to August 1 in Pohnpei, involved comprehensive seminars, functional drills, and underway activities designed to strengthen SAR response across the region and save lives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin)

    U.S. Coast Guard, FSM partners strengthen maritime safety through successful SAR exercise

    FSM
    COFA
    Coast Guard
    SAR

