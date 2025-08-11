A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missle destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) meets his baby after a successful seven-month Indo-Pacific Deployment, July 9, 2025. William P. Lawrence departed Pearl Harbor Nov. 27, 2024, along with other units within the VINCSG before transitioning to independent operations in April focused on strengthening alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Paula Hackbart)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9260082
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-DA563-7059
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Paula Hackbart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.