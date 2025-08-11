USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missle destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) meets his baby after a successful seven-month Indo-Pacific Deployment, July 9, 2025. William P. Lawrence departed Pearl Harbor Nov. 27, 2024, along with other units within the VINCSG before transitioning to independent operations in April focused on strengthening alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Paula Hackbart)