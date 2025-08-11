Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Ensign Paula Hackbart 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missle destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) meets his baby after a successful seven-month Indo-Pacific Deployment, July 9, 2025. William P. Lawrence departed Pearl Harbor Nov. 27, 2024, along with other units within the VINCSG before transitioning to independent operations in April focused on strengthening alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Paula Hackbart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 17:33
    Photo ID: 9260082
    VIRIN: 250709-N-DA563-7059
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Paula Hackbart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment
    USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment
    USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment
    USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment
    USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110)
    USS William P. Lawrence
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam
    Pearl Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download