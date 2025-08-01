USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), assigned to the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG), returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, marking the end of a successful seven-month deployment to the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations, July 9.



William P. Lawrence departed Pearl Harbor Nov. 27, 2024, along with other units within the VINCSG before transitioning to independent operations in April focused on strengthening alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.



“The crew of William P. Lawrence has proven again that there’s nothing afloat as versatile or effective as destroyer Sailors – from defense of the Vinson Strike Group to a transit of the Taiwan Strait or international exercises with the Japanese, French, Koreans and Singaporeans,

said Cmdr. Bobby Wayland, commanding officer of William P. Lawrence. “This team executed each mission with precision. I’m excited for them to enjoy some well-earned time with friends and family!”



While in the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations, William P. Lawrence took part in several multinational exercises, including Exercise Pacific Steller 2025, Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025, maritime counter-special operations exercises, and supported dissimilar air combat training alongside allies and partners from France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Malaysia. These activities demonstrate the U.S. commitment to its allies and partners in the region, promote regional stability and security, and support a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“After seven months at sea, the strength of our mission was shaped by the dedication, resilience, and teamwork of every Sailor aboard this warship,” said William P. Lawrence Command Master Chief Rafael Suarreztorres. “We faced many challenges head-on, and together, we accomplished what we set out to do. The mission was a success, not because of one, but because of every Sailor's spirit!”



Over the course of the deployment, the ship traveled 52,550 miles, conducted 18 underway replenishments, and supported more than 700 flight hours with the embarked “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, and were ambassadors for the U.S. while visiting eight ports in five countries.



“The aircrew and maintenance team of the ‘Blue Hawks’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 Combat Element Three ‘Witch Doctors' served as a force multiplier across various warfare domains, extending shipboard capability and reach,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew ‘Bateman’ Miller. “Through seamless integration with our shipmates, allies, and partners, our team delivered critical mission support that enhanced both interoperability and regional stability.”



Additionally, William P. Lawrence conducted a Taiwan Strait transit to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to freedom of navigation, and navigated the Malacca Strait, one of the busiest maritime trade routes in the world twice.



VINCSG consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70); the embarked staffs of CSG 1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1; Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59); and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG-104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110).



CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E2D Advanced Hawkeyes, CMV-22 Ospreys and MH-60R/S Seahawks.



An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Third Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2025 Date Posted: 08.08.2025 20:47 Story ID: 545257 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US Web Views: 35 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment, by ENS Rachael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.