USS William P. Lawrence Returns to Pearl Harbor Following Seven-Month Indo-Pacific Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Quartermaster First Class Petty Officer Rasahn Clark assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) is welcomed home by his daughters, July 9, 2025. William P. Lawrence departed Pearl Harbor Nov. 27, 2024, along with other units within the VINCSG before transitioning to independent operations in April focused on strengthening alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Paula Hackbart)