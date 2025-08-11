Fox Company Pick Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christopher Sylvester, a Senior Drill Instructor with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, speaks to his new platoon during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)