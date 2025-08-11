U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christopher Sylvester, a Senior Drill Instructor with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, speaks to his new platoon during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9260067
|VIRIN:
|250815-M-QS584-1080
|Resolution:
|6262x4175
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Pick Up [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.