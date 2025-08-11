Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Pick Up [Image 14 of 16]

    Fox Company Pick Up

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Howard Flint, a series commander with Fox Company, speaks to recruits before they meet their Drill Instructors during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9260070
    VIRIN: 250815-M-QS584-1005
    Resolution: 5784x3856
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: US
    Drill Instructor
    recruit training
    MCRDPI
    USMC

