Fox Company Pick Up

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Howard Flint, a series commander with Fox Company, speaks to recruits before they meet their Drill Instructors during pick up day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025. During pick up recruits will meet the drill instructors responsible for their training for the next 13 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)