    MU2 Dinger Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3]

    MU2 Dinger Reenlistment

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Kaercher 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Please join us in congratulating Musician Second Class Caleb Dinger on his recent reenlistment!
    MU2 Dinger’s oath of reenlistment was administered by Navy Band Northeast’s Director, Lieutenant Tony Garcia.
    We are grateful for MU2 Dinger’s continued dedication and service to our country!

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 15:56
    Photo ID: 9259831
    VIRIN: 250813-N-TE520-4063
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 556.28 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    This work, MU2 Dinger Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher Kaercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NavyMusic #NavyBandNortheast #NBNE #piano

