MU2 Dinger Reenlistment

Please join us in congratulating Musician Second Class Caleb Dinger on his recent reenlistment!
MU2 Dinger’s oath of reenlistment was administered by Navy Band Northeast’s Director, Lieutenant Tony Garcia.
We are grateful for MU2 Dinger’s continued dedication and service to our country!
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 15:56
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
