    Jax to Africa: Blount Island Keeps Marine Ospreys Moving [Image 9 of 10]

    Jax to Africa: Blount Island Keeps Marine Ospreys Moving

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marines pull an MV-22 Osprey aboard a contracted vessel Aug. 15, 2025, at Dames Point Marine Terminal in Jacksonville, Florida. Blount Island Command provided tow tractors and other prepositioned equipment to support Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) as part of regional responsiveness efforts in the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa area of responsibility. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 15:46
    Photo ID: 9259820
    VIRIN: 250815-M-BD377-5547
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 20.89 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Jax to Africa: Blount Island Keeps Marine Ospreys Moving

    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines
    USMC

