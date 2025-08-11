Jax to Africa: Blount Island Keeps Marine Ospreys Moving

Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Marines secure an MV-22 Osprey aboard a contracted vessel Aug. 15, 2025, at Dames...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Marines secure an MV-22 Osprey aboard a contracted vessel Aug. 15, 2025, at Dames Point Marine Terminal in Jacksonville, Florida. Blount Island Command provided tow tractors and other prepositioned equipment to support Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) as part of regional responsiveness efforts in the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa area of responsibility. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger) see less | View Image Page

Blount Island Command provided critical aviation logistics equipment Aug. 15 to enable the rapid movement of MV-22 Osprey aircraft aboard contracted vessels in Jacksonville, Florida, reinforcing the Marine Corps’ ability to project power and sustain operations worldwide.



Based at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, the command executes Marine Corps prepositioning programs for afloat and ashore capabilities around the globe. The support came at the request of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 26 at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, which delivers intermediate-level aviation logistics for Marine Aircraft Group 26.



The equipment allows Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) to load and offload Ospreys at Dames Point Marine Terminal. VMM-162 operates the tiltrotor aircraft to transport troops, supplies and equipment in support of expeditionary operations. The aircraft will enhance regional responsiveness in the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa area of responsibility.



Blount Island Command’s location, equipment and partnerships with Jacksonville Port Authority enabled it to quickly provide tow tractors for loading the aircraft ahead of an upcoming exercise in Africa, said Maj. Omar Cortez, the command’s operations officer. It will provide the same support when the aircraft return.



“By having the right gear, in the right place, at the right time, we give Marines the ability to project power and sustain operations wherever the mission demands,” Cortez said. “That’s what we do. We accelerate readiness across the globe.”