Jax to Africa: Blount Island Keeps Marine Ospreys Moving

U.S. Marines pull an MV-22 Osprey aboard a contracted vessel Aug. 15, 2025, at Dames Point Marine Terminal in Jacksonville, Florida. Blount Island Command provided tow tractors and other prepositioned equipment to support Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) as part of regional responsiveness efforts in the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa area of responsibility. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)