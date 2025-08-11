Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Stachyra 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Adm. James Kilby, acting Chief of Naval Operations, delivers remarks during Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s (NAVFAC) change of command ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard. Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian relieved Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey as commander of NAVFAC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Stachyra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 14:09
    Photo ID: 9259563
    VIRIN: 250815-N-CS075-1002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Navy250
    Seabees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download