Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) held a change of command and retirement ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard Aug. 15.



Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian relieved Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey to become the 47th commander of NAVFAC and the chief of Civil Engineers in a ceremony officiated by Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby.



“Over the past three years, under Dean’s leadership, NAVFAC has delivered results at scale, across the globe, and across the mission spectrum. Rear Adm. VanderLey’s efforts were all focused on one thing – enhancing our warfighting readiness. In [fiscal year] 2024 alone, [NAVFAC] awarded $7 billion in construction contracts, oversaw $18 billion in design, and delivered $6 billion in Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program projects to modernize nuclear fleet shipyards,” said Kilby.



“Together, this team strengthened NAVFAC’s ability to deliver for the Navy. NAVFAC’s results speak for themselves, and your legacy will continue to shape our infrastructure, our financial health, and our warfighting readiness for years to come.”



VanderLey, who retired after 34 years of service, received his commission 1991 and transferred to the Civil Engineer Corps in 1998 after tours aboard USS Michigan (SSBN 727) and at the Trident Training Facility. Prior to assuming command of NAVFAC in August 2021, he served as commander of NAVFAC Pacific and commander NAVFAC Atlantic in addition to serving in several significant operations roles in the Seabee and Submarine communities.



With the Seabees, VanderLey served as the operations officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 7 – deploying to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom – and Commanding Officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 – deploying to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.



“The people are what’s made this tour and my career special,” VanderLey said. “I think the world of your motivation, technical expertise, and can-do spirit. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to lead the NAVFAC SYSCOM for the last three years. And many years before that at NAVFAC commands around the world.”



Kilian assumes command of NAVFAC after his most recent assignment as commander of NAVFAC Pacific and the Fleet Civilian Engineer for U.S. Pacific Fleet. He has also commanded Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, the 30th Naval Construction Regiment, and NAVFAC Europe Africa Central.



Kilian's operational tours include assignments with Naval Mobile Construction Battalions 3 and 74, Construction Battalion Unit 427, and the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment. He has served facilities and staff tours at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, and the NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center.



Prior to joining his commissioning in the Navy, Kilian served four years as a Marine assigned to 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force.



“Focus and excellence in the basics will make NAVFAC extraordinary - keep the main thing, the main thing – construction, engineering, and contracting,” Kilian said. “It is imperative that we accelerate the speed of delivery on our construction projects. We must continue to hone our engineering expertise to deliver unparalleled technical excellence to the warfighter, and we must improve the agility of our contracts to keep pace with our adversaries in this dynamic global environment.”



During the ceremony, Kilian also reflected on his role as Chief of the Navy’s Civil Engineers Corps.



“I am inspired by the talented men and women in our community,” he said. “We are the Department of the Navy’s uniformed professional engineers and architects, entrusted with the enduring mission to build, maintain, and sustain the Navy’s shore infrastructure across the full spectrum of military operations. Our work enables the warfighter and ensures the Navy and Marine Corps team is operationally ready, responsive, and resilient—anywhere, anytime.”



NAVFAC is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities.

