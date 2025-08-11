Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Aug. 15, 2025) – Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, outgoing commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), is piped ashore during NAVFAC’s change of command ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard. VanderLey was relieved by Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Stachyra)