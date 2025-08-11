AFRICA SHIELD 2025: Strengthening Counterproliferation Efforts Across Africa

From August 4-6, 2025, DTRA's International Counterproliferation Program (ICP), in partnership with the EU CBRN CoE and UNICRI, hosted the AFRICA SHIELD 2025 Regional Counterproliferation Workshop in Rabat, Morocco. This inaugural workshop brought together nearly 100 participants from across the African continent, representing law enforcement, military, policy, and UNSCR-1540 national-level coordination.
