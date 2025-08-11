Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICA SHIELD 2025: Strengthening Counterproliferation Efforts Across Africa [Image 5 of 7]

    AFRICA SHIELD 2025: Strengthening Counterproliferation Efforts Across Africa

    MOROCCO

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Jessica Lewis 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    From August 4-6, 2025, DTRA's International Counterproliferation Program (ICP), in partnership with the EU CBRN CoE and UNICRI, hosted the AFRICA SHIELD 2025 Regional Counterproliferation Workshop in Rabat, Morocco. This inaugural workshop brought together nearly 100 participants from across the African continent, representing law enforcement, military, policy, and UNSCR-1540 national-level coordination.

    AFRICA SHIELD 2025: Strengthening Counterproliferation Efforts Across Africa

    Building Partner Capacity
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA

