AFRICA SHIELD 2025: Strengthening Counterproliferation Efforts Across Africa

From August 4-6, 2025, DTRA's International Counterproliferation Program (ICP), in partnership with the EU CBRN CoE and UNICRI, hosted the AFRICA SHIELD 2025 Regional Counterproliferation Workshop in Rabat, Morocco.

This inaugural workshop brought together nearly 100 participants from across the African continent, representing law enforcement, military, policy, and UNSCR-1540 national-level coordination.



The workshop focused on enhancing cooperation and building capacity to counter the proliferation of WMD and related materials. Participants engaged in discussions on international best practices, shared information on key programs and initiatives, and explored ways to strengthen counterproliferation efforts across the region.



Key topics covered included:

• Border Management and Supply Chain Security: Addressing challenges such as regional smuggling by non-state actors, border crossing control procedures, and the secure transportation and storage of illicit goods and dual-use items.

• Intelligence Flow and Incident Response Management: Improving information sharing and coordination to effectively respond to potential WMD/CBRN incidents.

• Export Controls and Dual-Use Technologies: Strengthening regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms to prevent the illicit transfer of sensitive materials.

• CBRN Crime Investigation and Counter-Proliferation Financing: Developing specialized investigative skills and disrupting financial networks that support proliferation activities.



AFRICA SHIELD 2025 provided a valuable platform for participants to broaden their knowledge, identify regional capability gaps, and forge connections with fellow counterproliferation professionals.



This workshop underscores DTRA's ongoing commitment to partnering with African nations to strengthen global security and counter the threat of WMD proliferation. We extend our thanks to all participants and partners for their contributions to a successful event.