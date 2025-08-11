Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Departs for Deployment [Image 20 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Iwo Jima Departs for Deployment

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    NORFOLK (Aug. 14, 2025) – French Navy Lt. Arthur Gautier mans the rails with Sailors and Marines on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while they depart Naval Station Norfolk for a regularly-scheduled deployment. Sailors and Marines of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) – 22nd MEU SOC depart Norfolk and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina after completing a comprehensive, nine-month training program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 09:55
    Photo ID: 9258736
    VIRIN: 250814-N-GN619-1563
    Resolution: 5830x3887
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Departs for Deployment [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

