USS Iwo Jima Departs for Deployment

NORFOLK (Aug. 14, 2025) – Sailors and Marines man the rails on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while they depart Naval Station Norfolk for a regularly-scheduled deployment. Sailors and Marines of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) – 22nd MEU SOC depart Norfolk and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina after completing a comprehensive, nine-month training program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)