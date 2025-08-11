NORFOLK (Aug. 14, 2025) – Sailors and Marines man the rails on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while they depart Naval Station Norfolk for a regularly-scheduled deployment. Sailors and Marines of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) – 22nd MEU SOC depart Norfolk and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina after completing a comprehensive, nine-month training program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9258735
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-GN619-1494
|Resolution:
|5834x3889
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Iwo Jima Departs for Deployment [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.