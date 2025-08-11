Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Titan Shield [Image 6 of 6]

    Exercise Titan Shield

    TURKEY

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force 39th Security Forces Squadron Airmen practice securing the perimeter in front of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord during exercise Titan Shield 25-08 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 12, 2025. Titan Shield is part of ongoing effort to ensure all Incirlik Airmen are trained and ready to respond to any crisis or contingency operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Titan Shield [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cydnie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Incirlik Airmen train on contingency operations during Titan Shield 25-08

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

