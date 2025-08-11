Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 39th Security Forces Squadron Airmen practice securing the perimeter in front of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord during exercise Titan Shield 25-08 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 12, 2025. Titan Shield is part of ongoing effort to ensure all Incirlik Airmen are trained and ready to respond to any crisis or contingency operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)