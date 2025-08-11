Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, right, 39th Air Base Wing commander, delivers opening remarks to Airmen participating in exercise Titan Shield 25-08 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 12, 2025. Titan Shield is part of ongoing effort to ensure all Incirlik Airmen are trained and ready to respond to any crisis or contingency operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges)