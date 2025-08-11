Incirlik Airmen train on contingency operations during Titan Shield 25-08

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker | U.S. Air Force 39th Security Forces Squadron Airmen practice securing the perimeter in...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker | U.S. Air Force 39th Security Forces Squadron Airmen practice securing the perimeter in front of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord during exercise Titan Shield 25-08 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 12, 2025. Titan Shield is part of ongoing effort to ensure all Incirlik Airmen are trained and ready to respond to any crisis or contingency operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker) see less | View Image Page

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye -- Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing along with aircrew from the 62nd Airlift Wing out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, teamed up to train on Logistics Support Aircraft operations to prepare for contingency scenarios in the region

with exercise Titan Shield 25-08 on Aug. 12, 2025.



Exercise Titan Shield 25-08 is part of ongoing efforts to ensure all Incirlik Airmen are trained and ready to respond to any crisis or contingency operations in the region.



“We manage our exercise and inspection cycle to always be in some state of planning, executing, or recovering,’ said Col. Albert Esposito, 39th ABW commander. “This approach ensures we are ready for any operation tasked to us. We simply plug in an order then the wing develops the plan and executes it on time with tactical excellence.”



The exercise itself was designed in two parts: first to rehearse the maintenance, security, and

logistics movements associated with a contingency operation which included coordinating with aircraft from the 62d AW for loading supplies and equipment. Second, to exercise procedures in the event of an aircraft incident or crash off-base following the initial operation.



One of the most notable instances of Incirlik AB exercising this type of real-world crisis response was during the 2023 earthquake where the base quickly responded with staging and delivering humanitarian support.



“We never know when these types of events will happen, so we need to always be ready,” said Maj. Chris Westfall, 39th ABW Command Post officer in charge. “Additionally, with Incirlik being a short tour location, you have a higher rate of turnover, and this training helps build up everyone’s expertise.”



The exercise was a whole-of-base effort, involving hundreds of Titans across multiple units in the planning and execution, including huge lifts from Incirlik’s maintainers, airfield operations and security forces personnel.



“It’s exciting and challenging training new members,” said Master Sgt. Chris Zavala, 39th Security Forces Squadron section chief and convoy commander for the exercise, “It’s very helpful for the entire team to reinforce foundational concepts.”



Some unique factors Titans must exercise is coordinating with the Turkish Air Force for deconflicting airspace and ensuring base and flightline security. Additionally, during the second portion of the exercise, Titans walked through emergency response procedures in the event of an off-base aircraft incident, where members would need to coordinate with the Turkish

government.



With Incirlik AB being the hub of American activity in Türkiye, Titans take their responsibility of collaborating with regional allies and responding to any crisis in the region seriously.



“If anything were to happen tomorrow, we’d be ready,” said Maj. Westfall. “This is just our way to validate that and evaluate ourselves to do even better in the next exercise or real-world operation.”