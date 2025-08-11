USS Michael Monsoor visits White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
The Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001) moored on Navy Pier onboard White Beach Naval Facility during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 7, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 19:47
|Photo ID:
|9257948
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-AC117-2216
|Resolution:
|8256x3096
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
