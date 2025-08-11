USS Michael Monsoor visits White Beach Naval Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan

Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) Naval Security Forces provides harbor security as the Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001) approaches White Beach Naval Facility during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 7, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)