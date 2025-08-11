Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Monsoor Visits White Beach Naval Facility [Image 13 of 19]

    USS Michael Monsoor Visits White Beach Naval Facility

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
    The Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001) approaches White Beach Naval Facility during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 7, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    This work, USS Michael Monsoor Visits White Beach Naval Facility [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michael Monsoor
    CFAO
    Okinawa
    Japan
    DDG
    Zumalt Class Destroyer

