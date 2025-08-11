U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 104th support maintenance company and 273rd Military Police Company, District of Columbia National Guard, participate in patrolling operations as a part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force around the National Mall and Union Station in Washington D.C., August 14, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes)
