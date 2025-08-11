Sherman takes command of AFIMSC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman takes the unit flag from Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Air Force Materiel Command interim commander, to become commander of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Aug. 14 during a ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Sherman succeeds Maj. Gen. John Allen (right) who is retiring after nearly 34 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Craig Z. Rodarte)