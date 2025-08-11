Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sherman takes command of AFIMSC [Image 2 of 3]

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Craig Rodarte 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman takes the unit flag from Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Air Force Materiel Command interim commander, to become commander of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Aug. 14 during a ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Sherman succeeds Maj. Gen. John Allen (right) who is retiring after nearly 34 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Craig Z. Rodarte)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 16:55
    Photo ID: 9257600
    VIRIN: 250814-F-YR245-1154
    Resolution: 5796x3856
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
