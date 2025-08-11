Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman takes the unit flag from Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Air Force Materiel Command interim commander, to become commander of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Aug. 14 during a ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Sherman succeeds Maj. Gen. John Allen (right) who is retiring after nearly 34 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Craig Z. Rodarte)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9257600
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-YR245-1154
|Resolution:
|5796x3856
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sherman takes command of AFIMSC [Image 3 of 3], by Craig Rodarte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sherman takes command of AFIMSC
