Sherman takes command of AFIMSC

Photo By Craig Rodarte | Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman takes the unit flag from Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Air...... read more read more Photo By Craig Rodarte | Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman takes the unit flag from Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Air Force Materiel Command interim commander, to become commander of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Aug. 14 during a ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Sherman succeeds Maj. Gen. John Allen (right) who is retiring after nearly 34 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Craig Z. Rodarte) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center welcomed Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman as its new commander during a change of command ceremony Aug. 14 at the Gateway Club.



Sherman succeeds Maj. Gen. John Allen, who led the center since August 2022. Allen is retiring after nearly 34 years of service.



A career security forces officer, Sherman is no stranger to AFIMSC, having previously served as both a division chief and detachment commander. His return to the center was marked by enthusiasm and a clear sense of purpose.



During the ceremony, he spoke about AFIMSC’s global influence and strategic importance, commending the dedication of its workforce. He also highlighted the human side of the mission, noting that an Air Force Basic Military Training graduation was taking place just across the street, a reminder of the real-world impact of the center’s efforts.



The work carried out by AFIMSC directly supports those new Airmen and Guardians, he said, reinforcing the center’s foundational role in shaping the future of the force.



“The Airmen and Guardians in those ranks right now are going to benefit from the work you do,” he told the AFIMSC team.



Before taking command of AFIMSC, Sherman served as the Air Force Academy vice superintendent, overseeing officer training and education. His career includes assignments at squadron, group, wing, center, and joint levels, including service as Air Force director of security forces, and principal military assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense.



Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Air Force Materiel Command interim commander, praised Sherman’s leadership and career during the ceremony.



“He knows the importance of integration and relationships and teamwork, something I value,” Hurry said. “You're getting a phenomenal leader at just the right time to do great things on a team that is already firing on all cylinders.”



AFIMSC, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, manages more than 150 installation and mission support capabilities across 83 installations worldwide. With a workforce of over 4,000 military and civilian personnel, the center ensures combat readiness through support in base operations, security forces, logistics, civil engineering, and more.



The center’s influence extends across every facet of the Department of the Air Force, from daily operations to long-term strategic missions, Sherman said.



“Woven into the fabric of every sortie, every mission, every installation and every person is the work you put in to make it happen,” he said. “You are truly the heroes of the Department of the Air Force, and for me, it is humbling to have an opportunity to represent you as your fifth commander.”