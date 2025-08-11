Maj. Gen. John Allen, outgoing Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, receives the Distinguished Service Medal from Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Air Force Materiel Command interim commander, during the AFIMSC change of command ceremony Aug. 14 at the Gateway Club on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Allen is retiring after nearly 34 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Craig Z. Rodarte)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9257597
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-YR245-1103
|Resolution:
|3322x2210
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allen receives Distinguished Service Medal [Image 3 of 3], by Craig Rodarte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sherman takes command of AFIMSC
No keywords found.