Allen receives Distinguished Service Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John Allen, outgoing Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, receives the Distinguished Service Medal from Lt. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Air Force Materiel Command interim commander, during the AFIMSC change of command ceremony Aug. 14 at the Gateway Club on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Allen is retiring after nearly 34 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Craig Z. Rodarte)