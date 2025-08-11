Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force DC supports local partners [Image 6 of 6]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    District visitors capture a photo with U.S. National Guard service members from the 372nd Military Police Battalion in Union Station, Washington D.C., Aug. 14, 2025. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    This work, Joint Task Force DC supports local partners [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

