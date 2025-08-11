Joint Task Force DC supports local partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

D.C. National Guard soldiers supporting Joint Task Force District of Columbia (JTF-DC) stand guard at Union Station in Washington D.C., Aug. 14, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)