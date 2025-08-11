Joint Task Force DC supports local partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. National Guard Soldiers with the 372nd Military Police Battalion perform a shift change with Amtrak Police in Union Station, Washington D.C., Aug. 14, 2025. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)