Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing refuel F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo, Ohio, above Michigan as part of Operation Northern Strike, Aug. 14, 2025. Operation Northern Strike includes more than 7,500 participants from 36 states and territories and nine international partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 13:21
|Photo ID:
|9256969
|VIRIN:
|250813-Z-TC737-1519
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 171st Joins Operation Northern Strike [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.