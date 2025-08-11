Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Joins Operation Northern Strike [Image 3 of 10]

    171st Joins Operation Northern Strike

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing refuel F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo, Ohio, above Michigan as part of Operation Northern Strike, Aug. 14, 2025. Operation Northern Strike includes more than 7,500 participants from 36 states and territories and nine international partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

