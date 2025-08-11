171st Joins Operation Northern Strike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing refuel F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo, Ohio, above Michigan as part of Operation Northern Strike, Aug. 14, 2025. Operation Northern Strike includes more than 7,500 participants from 36 states and territories and nine international partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)