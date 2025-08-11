Kentucky National Guard claims first team title at all-Guard marathon time trials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Terry Durham (third from left), who is also an officer in the Kentucky National Guard, was one of the Kentucky National Guard Marathon Team as they won their first championship at the All-Guard Marathon Time Trials in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 4, 2025. His finishing time also qualified him to join the All-Guard Marathon and Endurance Teams. (Courtesy photo)