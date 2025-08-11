Terry Durham (third from left), who is also an officer in the Kentucky National Guard, was one of the Kentucky National Guard Marathon Team as they won their first championship at the All-Guard Marathon Time Trials in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 4, 2025. His finishing time also qualified him to join the All-Guard Marathon and Endurance Teams. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 10:31
|Photo ID:
|9256523
|VIRIN:
|250504-A-GI410-9484
|Resolution:
|2400x1404
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky National Guard claims first team title at all-Guard marathon time trials [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Louisville District employee earns place on All-Guard Marathon team
No keywords found.