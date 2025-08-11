Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard claims first team title at all-Guard marathon time trials [Image 2 of 2]

    Kentucky National Guard claims first team title at all-Guard marathon time trials

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Terry Durham (third from left), who is also an officer in the Kentucky National Guard, was one of the Kentucky National Guard Marathon Team as they won their first championship at the All-Guard Marathon Time Trials in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 4, 2025. His finishing time also qualified him to join the All-Guard Marathon and Endurance Teams. (Courtesy photo)

