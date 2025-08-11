Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District employee earns place on All-Guard Marathon team [Image 1 of 2]

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Terry Durham, area engineer for the Louisville VA Medical Center mega-project, also completed the Boston Marathon earlier this year. Durham also serves an officer in the Kentucky Army National Guard. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:31
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Kentucky National Guard claims first team title at all-Guard marathon time trials

