Louisville District employee earns place on All-Guard Marathon team

Courtesy Photo | Terry Durham (third from left), who is also an officer in the Kentucky National Guard,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Terry Durham (third from left), who is also an officer in the Kentucky National Guard, was one of the Kentucky National Guard Marathon Team as they won their first championship at the All-Guard Marathon Time Trials in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 4, 2025. His finishing time also qualified him to join the All-Guard Marathon and Endurance Teams. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Louisville, Ky. – Along with serving in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District as the Area Engineer for the Louisville VA Medical Center mega-project, Terry Durham also serves an officer in the Kentucky Army National Guard. As if that isn’t enough to keep him busy, he is also an avid runner, so much so that he has recently achieved multiple running goals.



Durham was a part of the Kentucky Army National Guard’s elite marathon team as they won their first-ever team championship at the All-Guard Marathon Time Trials earlier this year in Lincoln, Nebraska. More than 180 National Guard runners from 47 states, three U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia competed in the event, vying for a spot on the All-Guard Marathon team.



Durham also qualified for the All-Guard Marathon and Endurance Teams, which promotes physical fitness, discipline and esprit de corps among National Guard members while supporting recruitment and retention across participating communities.



He said that what started out as trying to stay in shape has grown thanks to the encouragement of others.



“I’ve always enjoyed running for fitness, especially with the need to meet Army fitness standards. For years, the longest race I’d ever run was a half-marathon and I had zero interest in going further,” he said. “That changed thanks to my brother-in-law, who started running with a Louisville-based running group in 2017. He spent years trying to convince me to join them for a group run.”



“I finally gave in, expecting a group of elite marathoners I’d struggle to keep up with. Instead, I found a welcoming community of runners from all backgrounds and skill levels,” he added. “They were more than just training partners, they were people who supported each other’s goals, on and off the road. That sense of camaraderie drew me in and before long, the idea of running a marathon didn’t seem so far-fetched.”



Since then, Durham has run six marathons to include the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon, the Chicago Marathon and most recently the Boston Marathon.



Durham said each one is different – presenting both challenges and memorable experiences.



“Chicago was my toughest race. I went in with a big goal, breaking three hours, on a famously flat and fast course. But race day brought less-than-ideal weather, a crowded field of nearly 50,000 runners, and my first real experience of ‘hitting the wall’,” he said. “By mile 22, leg cramps and fatigue set in hard, and I had to dig deep just to make it to the finish. Even though I missed my time goal, the energy from the massive crowds lining the streets made it an unforgettable experience.”



He said running the Boston Marathon earlier this year has been one of his favorite experiences.



“Boston was without a doubt one of the most memorable. The history, the prestige, the challenging course, it’s everything you imagine it to be and more. The city treats Patriot’s Day like a celebration of running, and the atmosphere is unreal,” he shared. “It was also the first marathon I ran purely for the experience, without chasing a specific time. I got to take in the crowds, the sights, and the moment itself. It reminded me why I fell in love with running.”



Durham said he got the idea to trying out for the All-Guard Marathon Team in late 2023, after he and Ben Bruder, who is the project manager on the Louisville VA Medical Center project and a fellow officer in the National Guard, both finished a marathon within the All-Guard Marathon Team’s qualifying range.



Besides the physical fitness aspect of running, Durham said he finds there can be other benefits to running.



“Running for me encourages both physical and mental strength. It’s a lifelong sport that you can enjoy alone for personal reflection or with a group for shared motivation. Marathons teach discipline, patience, and resilience; skills that carry over into every other part of life,” he said.



Durham suggested that anyone who is interested in taking up jogging or running should remember a few tips as they build up to longer distances.



“Start where you are, not where you think you should be. In the beginning, consistency matters far more than speed or distance,” he suggested. “Find a running community where encouragement, shared knowledge, and accountability can make all the difference.”



“Listen to your body, fuel it well, and make recovery a priority,” he said. “Above all, enjoy the process. Every run, every milestone, and even every setback is part of the journey. The race may last just minutes or hours, but the true reward lies in the miles and effort it took to get there.”