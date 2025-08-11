Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Gateway welcomes new teachers

    Global Gateway welcomes new teachers

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Teachers from around the Kaiserslautern Military Community tour a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during the Department of Defense Education Activity Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2025. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from leaders around the installation and tour the aircraft to get a better understanding of the wings' diverse mission set around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025
    Photo ID: 9256511
    VIRIN: 250814-F-GH688-1179
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Teachers
    DoDEA
    Ramstein Air Base

