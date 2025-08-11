Global Gateway welcomes new teachers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Teachers from around the Kaiserslautern Military Community tour a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during the Department of Defense Education Activity Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2025. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from leaders around the installation and tour the aircraft to get a better understanding of the wings' diverse mission set around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)