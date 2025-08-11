Global Gateway welcomes new teachers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks at the Department of Defense Education Activity Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2025. DoDEA Day welcomed new teachers and gave them insight to the diverse mission set around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)