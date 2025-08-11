U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks at the Department of Defense Education Activity Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2025. DoDEA Day welcomed new teachers and gave them insight to the diverse mission set around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9256510
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-GH688-1145
|Resolution:
|4694x3123
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Gateway welcomes new teachers [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.