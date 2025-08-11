Cherie Castro, Department of Defense Education Activity educator, tours a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during the 2025 DoDEA Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2025. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from leaders around the installation and tour the aircraft to get a better understanding of the wings' diverse mission set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9256508
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-GH688-1203
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Gateway welcomes new teachers [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.