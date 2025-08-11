Sec. Mallette visitis Seymour Johnson Air Force Bse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans

Affairs, speaks with an airman of the capabilities of the F-15E Strike Eagle during a visit to Seymour

Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 8, 2025. Secretary Mallette leads the NC Dept. of

Military and Veterans Affairs in its mission to support the military community in NC to include activeduty

personnel and their families, installations, and adjacent communities; and to support NC’s

veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by DaVonte’ Marrow)