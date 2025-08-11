Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans
    Affairs, speaks with an airman of the capabilities of the F-15E Strike Eagle during a visit to Seymour
    Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 8, 2025. Secretary Mallette leads the NC Dept. of
    Military and Veterans Affairs in its mission to support the military community in NC to include activeduty
    personnel and their families, installations, and adjacent communities; and to support NC’s
    veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by DaVonte’ Marrow)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:15
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Sec. Mallette visitis Seymour Johnson Air Force Bse [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

