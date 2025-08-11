Sec. Mallette visitis Seymour Johnson Air Force Bse

Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans
Affairs, speaks with an airman of the capabilities of the F-15E Strike Eagle during a visit to Seymour
Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 8, 2025. Secretary Mallette leads the NC Dept. of
Military and Veterans Affairs in its mission to support the military community in NC to include activeduty
personnel and their families, installations, and adjacent communities; and to support NC’s
veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by DaVonte’ Marrow)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 10:15
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
