Sec. Mallette visits Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans

Affairs, and members of the NC Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs, leave the Kiecker Dental Clinic

during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 8, 2025. Secretary Mallette

leads the NC Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs in its mission to support the military community

in NC to include active-duty personnel and their families, installations, and adjacent communities;

and to support NC’s veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by DaVonte’ Marrow)