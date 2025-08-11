Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans
Affairs, explores an F-15E Strike Eagle during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North
Carolina, August 8, 2025. Secretary Mallette leads the NC Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs in its
mission to support the military community in NC to include active-duty personnel and their families,
installations, and adjacent communities; and to support NC’s veterans and their families. (U.S. Air
Force photo by DaVonte’ Marrow)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 10:15
|Photo ID:
|9256451
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-F3335-1394
|Resolution:
|6038x4232
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sec. Mallette visits Seymour Johnson Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.