Sec. Mallette visits Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans

Affairs, explores an F-15E Strike Eagle during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North

Carolina, August 8, 2025. Secretary Mallette leads the NC Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs in its

mission to support the military community in NC to include active-duty personnel and their families,

installations, and adjacent communities; and to support NC’s veterans and their families. (U.S. Air

Force photo by DaVonte’ Marrow)